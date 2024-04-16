Henry Cavill is "very excited" to be expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The 40-year-old 'Man Of Steel' star shared his happy news at the premiere of his new film 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' in New York City on Monday night (15.04.23) with the actor admitting he can't wait to be a first time dad.

He told Access Hollywood: "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

When told he will make a great father, Henry replied: "Thank you."

Henry and Natalie have been together for nearly three years. They went Instagram official back in 2021 when the actor shared a picture of them playing chess, and they later made their red carpet debut together at the 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere in 2022.

Natalie works behind the scenes in the movie industry and the pair are believed to have met when the crossed paths for work and their friendship blossomed into romance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source told MailOnline: "Henry first connected with Natalie years ago, and while a romantic spark wasn't instant between them, they always kept in touch' an insider explained.

"Despite strict travel restrictions in place, Natalie flew from the States to the UK so she could be with Henry ... As a hugely famous actor, Henry is usually very discreet about his personal life and relationships but he's smitten with Natalie ... "

Henry previously admitted he worried about his advancing years because he wants to be a young and fit dad who is able to run around after his kids.

Speaking to Men's Health magazine back in 2017, he explained: "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them.

"And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather'."