Joe Cole is leading the cast of 'He Bled Neon'.

The 'Peaky Blinders' actor will take on the central role in the feature film debut from music video director Drew Kirsch – who has co-helmed the videos for the Taylor Swift songs 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'Lover' and has also worked with artists including Shakira and John Legend.

A synopsis for the action-thriller picture reads: "After his estranged brother's mysterious death, Ethan's (Cole) journey to Las Vegas for the funeral unravels a dark web of crime, forcing him to confront his past as he delves into the city's gritty underworld to uncover the truth, risking everything he holds dear in the process."

Tim Cairo and Jake Gibson are writing the script from an original story by Nate Bolotin, the co-founder of producers XYZ Films, which is inspired by his experiences growing up in Sin City.

The movie's score will be composed by Grammy-nominee Zhu along with Joseph Trapanese while XYZ will be handling global sales on the project ahead of the forthcoming Cannes market.

He said: "We are thrilled to have assembled such an amazing team that believes in the potential of this project, with a singular vision from Drew Kirsch and with a spotlight on the wildly talented Joe Cole leading the cast.

"We are also fortunate to have such brilliant music and soundscapes of Zhu and Joe Trapanese, which will truly bring this film to life."