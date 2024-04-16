James Norton felt like "a slightly dyspraxic giraffe" throughout his teenage years.

The 38-year-old actor, who stands at 6 feet 1 inches, admits his posture was "slouched" due to his stature, and these days he likes to wear clothes that help him be "more upright".

He told GQ about his outfit for the Olivier Awards at the weekend: “I feel in my teenage years I got a little tall a little quickly.

“I didn't really know how to deal with it, so I became a slightly dyspraxic giraffe. And then, as a result, my posture sort of slouched a bit and now, in the rest of my adult life, [I gravitate towards] anything which can help pull me slightly more upright, and this suit tonight definitely does that.”

The suave star rocked a Bottega Veneta suit to the bash in London.

He added: "We’ve gone for a double-breasted, quite cinched, heavy almost tweed material. It’s very well-fitted, very well-tailored, with quite a traditional shirt with a massive '70s collar and a black tie and cropped trousers."

In his day-to-day life, James opts for comfort but when he goes out, he can be "more flamboyant" with his looks.

He said: "I travel a lot, and when I go to work I generally wear a tracksuit or very comfortable practical clothes. I'm not often confident enough just to whip [them] out for a drink down the pub.

“I'm hoping to have a bit of a summer off, which does allow for a little bit more fun when it comes to my wardrobe. There’s Wimbledon and I can go to friends’ weddings and parties, and then I’ll get to be a little bit more flamboyant.”

In his play, 'A Little Life', which saw him nominated for Best Actor at the awards ceremony, he had to be naked onstage, and he admits he has become less "prudish" about nudity since then.

He said: "I definitely have different attitudes around nudity now.

“[I just came back from] Iceland, and they have this real culture of hot baths and geothermal pools and I realised how prudish we are in the UK about nudity. Off the back of A Little Life, I don't overthink about that as much anymore. I'm less inhibited.”