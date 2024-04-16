Meta has expanded its AI chatbot experiment.

The social media giant - which owns platforms like Facebook and Instagram - is scaling up its tests after letting some WhatsApp users in the United States test out some artificial intelligence functionalities in a limited capacity.

Now, the company has confirmed that its tials are being expanded to more users worldwide after WhatsApp users in India and some parts of Africa noticed Meta AI on the platform.

In a statement to TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson said: "Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity."

Part of the expansion is integrating the AI chatbot into Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Anyone wanting to check if they have access to Meta AI should update their WhatsApp for either iOS or Android to the latest version direct from the app store.

If your app is set to English, there is a chance Meta AI will appears as it becomes available to select users on a rolling basis.