Sharon Osbourne has been on anti-depressants for more than 30 years.

The former ‘X Factor’ judge and music manager, 71, went through a hellish health battle after undergoing chemotherapy for cancer in 2002, and has been caring for Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 75, for years after he was diagnosed with the progressive nervous system disorder 20 years ago.

She has now told The Times magazine about how she cannot seem to kick her use of depression medication: “I often think to myself, ‘God, why can’t I be stronger? Why do I need to take this (stuff?)’

“But it’s just a fact of life. I’d much rather lie in bed and pull the sheets over my head. But I can’t, so I need constant medication.”

Mum-of-three Sharon also opened up about how she found watching her husband of 42 years battling his illness “devastating”.

She said: “Ozzy’s Parkinson’s has been very difficult. It breaks your heart to see somebody you love and adore not being 100 per cent.

“You feel helpless because you want to help them get better but there’s nothing you can do. It’s completely devastating.”

Sharon added the situation is “very difficult” as she feels like there is “nothing” she can do to make Ozzy better.

On top of his Parkinson’s, Ozzy has been left in agony from back surgeries.

The former wildman revealed in September doctors removed a tumour from one of his vertebrae.

He has also had a rod inserted in his spine after he fell.

Ozzy has told Rolling Stone magazine he did not think about Parkinson’s “that much”, but thought he only had “10 years left”.

He added to the magazine about his spinal surgery: “It’s really knocked me about.

“I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a rod in my spine. They found a tumour in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too.

“It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all (messed) up.”

Sharon recently only appeared on ITV’s reboot of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ for five days so she could get back to caring for Ozzy.