Nicole Scherzinger’s fiancé Thom Evans “can’t wait” to marry and start a family with the singer.

The former Pussycat Dolls performer, 45, has been dating the ex-rugby union player, 39, since 2019 and he has now revealed proposing to her was the “best day” of his life.

Thom told the May issue of Men’s Health magazine: “I’m looking to get married soon. I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023.

“It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can’t wait for.”

Thom also revealed Nicole has noticed he has more of a “lust for life” since he started using the Lingo energy sensor and its app.

He added: “I always wondered why, on certain days, I felt like I had no energy and on others I’d be running around and not able to sit down.

“Now I know that having low energy was probably because I was eating sugary foods, or too much of certain foods that don’t quite agree with me. I always felt like I had a crash in the late afternoon.

“Using the Lingo biosensor and app and getting real-time updates on my energy levels has been huge for me.”

When asked if anyone had noticed a huge change in him since he started using the device, Thom added: “My fiancée. I kid you not, and I’m not just saying this, but randomly the other day she said she’d noticed a difference in me.

“I explained everything about Lingo and she said that she wasn’t so into the science, but that she had definitely noticed that my energy and lust for life have been more consistent.”

He said about how the device has changed his approach to eating: “I was always one for having my big three meals a day and maybe two snacks, one in the mid-morning between breakfast and lunch and then one before I go to bed.

“Just making small tweaks to that has been huge. Eating until I’m three-quarters full, eating at least two hours before I go to bed and drinking three litres of water a day. None of it’s complicated.”