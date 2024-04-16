Prince William’s first public engagement since news broke of his wife’s cancer diagnosis will be a visit to a UK food charity.

The heir to the throne, 41, is set to tour Surrey and West London on Thursday (18.04.24) to witness the work of the Surplus to Supper good cause – nearly a month to the day when Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, released a video in which she said she was receiving preventative chemotherapy after doctors detected cancer in her body.

After William visits Surrey to see how Surplus to Supper sort, repackage and deliver extra food for community organisations, he will drop in to a youth centre in West London that receives regular parcels from the charity, and hear how it helps young people.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said about William’s passion for the group and similar causes: “Reducing food waste has a considerable number of environmental benefits, including reducing emissions from landfill that contribute to climate change.

“Protecting the environment for future generations is one of The Prince of Wales’ key priorities and in 2020 he launched The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize and platform to discover, award, celebrate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.

“In 2021, The City of Milan won an Earthshot Prize in the ‘Build a Waste-Free World’ category for its innovative Food Hubs that collect excess food and distribute it to the communities who need it.”

William has recently been seen with his son Prince George, 10, at an Aston Villa football match.

Catherine’s video message revealing her cancer diagnosis came on March 22 after she had spent weeks out of the spotlight after recovering from major abdominal surgery at The London Clinic.

It was the same centre where King Charles, 75, had an operation to treat an enlarged prostate, before he was diagnosed with cancer for which he is currently undergoing treatment.