Travis Kelce is set to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'.

The Super Bowl-winning star has been confirmed as the new host of the game show spin-off of 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?'.

Travis, 34, said in a statement: "I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with 'Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?'. The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favourite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining."

Travis - who is dating pop star Taylor Swift - joked that he's glad to be hosting the show, rather than competing on it.

He quipped: "I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is set to stream on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Travis hosted an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2023, and he's previously been tipped to move into the entertainment industry after he retires from the NFL.

A source told PEOPLE: "He's really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting. He had a blast at 'Saturday Night Live'."

Travis' sports career remains his focus for the time being.

However, the NFL star "lets loose and loves going out with his friends and travelling" during the off-season.

The insider shared: "He is super fun, very funny and outgoing.

"Travis is the life of the party, always. He makes you feel like the most special person in the room when you're around him. It doesn't matter who you are."