Victoria Beckham is "only just getting started" as she prepares to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The signer-turned-designer will celebrate her landmark birthday on Wednesday (17.04.24), and Victoria has taken to social media to reflect on the milestone.

Victoria - who shot to stardom in the 90s as part of the Spice Girls - wrote on Instagram: "As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision."

Victoria feels proud that she's managed to balance her career with her responsibilities as a mother.

The designer - who has Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, with David Beckham - has also thanked her family for their support.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first - everyone else will follow. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find someone who believes in you even more than you do. @DavidBeckham, I’m forever grateful for your unconditional love and support, and for our beautiful children. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @RomeoBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven, you complete me. I’m so proud, so in awe of the kind, hard-working, talented individuals you are all becoming.

"So, here’s to doing more of what I love with the people I love. I’m so thankful for my family, my friends, and my incredible team! This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started.

"Mummy and daddy, I love you.

"Kisses Victoria xx (sic)"