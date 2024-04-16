Brad Pitt feels "happy" to have Ines de Ramon "by his side".

The 60-year-old actor began dating the jewellery designer back in 2022, and Brad is still loving life with Ines.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Brad and Ines are doing well in their relationship.

"Brad is happy to have her by his side and is focused on the future."

Brad was previously married to fellow movie stars Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. But he's moved on from his past romances and is now firmly focused on his future.

The insider shared: "He's trying not to let any worries or issues from the past get to him and appreciates how much he has grown as a person and wants to continue to do so."

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Brad "finally feels happy again".

The insider told PEOPLE: "Although he's always been surrounded by trusted friends, he still had years when he felt very lonely.

"Sharing his life and living with Ines now makes his very happy. Ines is great. She doesn't come with any baggage and is able to just support him."

Brad's close friends ultimately "just [want] him to be happy" with Ines.

The 'Meet Joe Black' star - who was married to Angelina between 2014 and 2019 - is now firmly focused on the future, rather than worrying about his past relationships.

The insider shared: "The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations.

"It's been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again. But since things don't seem to change, he's trying to move on with his life."