Taylor Swift has helped to make the Kansas City Chiefs a "worldwide team".

The 34-year-old pop star has been dating Travis Kelce since 2023, and Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate - has now hailed Taylor for turning the Chiefs into a global brand.

Speaking to Time magazine, Patrick explained: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick, 28, believes the Chiefs have embraced the extra attention that's come their way in recent months.

The NFL star added: "We like having that visibility.

"At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are."

Despite her fame and success, Patrick has been wowed by Taylor's down-to-earth attitude and her work ethic.

He said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."

Patrick has also been fascinated by Taylor's approach to the NFL.

The sports star observed that the blonde beauty - who attended the Chiefs' Super Bowl success in February - is always "asking the right questions".

He reflected: "Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions."