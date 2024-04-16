Katy Perry wants Jelly Roll to replace her on 'American Idol'.

The 39-year-old pop star announced she was quitting the hit TV show earlier this year, and Katy is convinced that Jelly would be a perfect addition to the judging panel.

Katy - who stars on the show alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - told E! News: "I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show.

"I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.

"So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

Ultimately, Katy wants a "truth teller" to replace her on the panel.

She said: "I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

Katy actually announced her 'American Idol' exit during a TV appearance.

The pop star - who joined the 'American Idol' judging panel in 2018 - said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol'.

"I mean, I love 'Idol' so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying?"

And following the announcement, Jordin Sparks revealed that she's keen to replace Katy on the show.

The 34-year-old singer took to social media to put her name forward as Katy's potential successor.

Jordin - who won 'American Idol' back in 2007 - wrote on X: "Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol —I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! [waving emoji] (sic)"