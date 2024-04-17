Jess Glynne sees songwriting as her "therapy".

The 34-year-old singer has revealed that she wrote her new album, 'Jess', after losing one of her closest friends and dealing with a bad break-up.

The London-born star told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I was going through a break-up, I’d lost my friend and I was on my own in Los Angeles - it was all going on at once.

"When I selected the songs for the album, I could picture the emotions I was going through on each one.

"This is why the album is so personal. Writing it was like therapy."

'Love Me', one of the songs on her new album, has the same title as a track that appeared on Jess' debut album, 'I Cry When I Laugh'.

Jess explained that the record explores her sexual awakening.

The singer - who is dating former soccer star Alex Scott - said: "I wrote the new 'Love Me' and it’s strange because when I went to start doing it I realised it was the same title of a song I already had.

"But when you listen to the lyrics of the current one and the old one, they are both very feminine sexually.

"It’s me embracing the sexual woman side of me. It’s weird how they connect like that. Both songs have confidence but it wasn’t on purpose.

"The old 'Love Me' is me growing into myself and telling myself it’s going to be OK. Then in this 'Love Me', I am sure of myself - let’s do this and get under the covers."

'Jess' is the pop star's first album since 2018's 'Always In Between', and the singer revealed that she's now feeling much optimistic about her future.

Jess said: "I’m doing what I love to do the most, and that is to sing."