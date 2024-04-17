Tom Selleck had "no desire" to become an actor.

The 79-year-old star has enjoyed a hugely successful career, but Tom acknowledges that his fame has largely been "accidental".

The 'Magnum, P.I.' star told PEOPLE: "It is really the story of an accidental career. I’d never taken an acting class. I had no training, no desire.”

Tom feels that he's been "very fortunate" throughout his career.

He shared: "I don’t have the hooks that a lot of people do. I didn’t rehabilitate myself or have this tragic life. I had my own share of certainly ups and downs, but I’ve been very fortunate."

Tom also conceded that he's always approached acting as a job, and a way to earn money.

He reflected: "People would say, ‘Oh, he was bitten by the acting bug’ or, ‘He wanted to be a star'.

"I’ve never talked that way in my life. I just wanted to get a job and work."

Despite this, Tom still feels really appreciative of everything he's managed to achieve.

Asked how he enjoys himself in his quieter moments, Tom said: "A cigar and a glass of whisky is a nice way to end the day.

"I’ve had a very good life, a very lucky life. I don’t know if it’s what I figured I’d be doing, but it’s with a lot of gratitude."

Tom previously revealed that he quit 'Magnum, P.I.' because he craved a "three-dimensional life".

The veteran actor played a private investigator on the crime drama show in the 1980s - but Tom ultimately quit the role because he wanted more from his life.

He told PEOPLE: "I quit 'Magnum', not because I didn't like it or I was tired of it. I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one."

The hit TV show ran from 1980 until 1988, but Tom was never a fan of the Hollywood lifestyle.

He said: "I had a feeling of, 'I don't think I'm cut out for this.'"