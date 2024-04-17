Christine Quinn has accused her estranged husband Christian Dumontet of failing to pay more than $100,000 in medical bills from the birth of their son.

The former 'Selling Sunset' star split from her partner earlier this year and Christian recently filed for divorce to bring their marriage to an end - and the fall out has now continued with Christine claiming he promised to take care of the money owed from medical care when she gave birth to their son Christian, Jr. in May 2021 and then left her to pick up the tab, according to TMZ.com.

Paperwork filed at the Superior Court of California on Tuesday (16.04.24), states: "[Dumontet owes] an amount in excess of $100,000 (total amount to be determined).

"Petitioner stated he would pay these bills, however, he has allowed them to enter collections under Respondent's name (without her knowledge), severely impacting her credit."

Christian, 44, filed for divorce from Christine citing "irreconcilable differences". He is asking for sole legal and physical custody of their son but states that he is open to Christine, 35, getting visitation rights.

He also wants the court to prevent Christine from seeking spousal support from him and claims that although their wedding featured on 'Selling Sunset' in 2019, they actually officially tied the knot in 2021.

Christian was recently ordered to move out of their home after a judge approved Christine's request for a temporary restraining order against him.

He was also ordered to hand over login information for the home's security systems and he has been forbidden from coming within 100 yards of Christine, her home, vehicle, job or their son Christian Jr's "school or childcare", according to PEOPLE.

The order is in effect until a hearing on April 17. Christian was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this month, and he subsequently submitted a request to the court demanding Christine move out of their home, as well as asking a judge to restrict her travels with Christian Jr.

However, according to New York Post column PageSix, the judge denied the request until the legal meeting on 17 April. The documents stated: “The facts given in the request … do not show reasonable proof of a past act or acts of abuse."