Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has denied "each and every allegation" in her recent lawsuit.

Last month, the 41-year-old singer filed a lawsuit against her former flame - who also served as her manager - as she accused Brandon his father Narvel Blackstock‘s management company, Starstruck Entertainment, of violating state labour rules and overstepping his legal limits.

As reported by People magazine, in a filing this week he requested the lawsuit be dismissed.

In court documents, he and his management firm deny all allegations raised by the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker.

She has alleged that the company acted as unlicensed talent agents who booked business deals during her time with the firm, which goes against California's Talent Agencies Act.

Kelly - who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2021 - filed her case with a Los Angeles court on March 11.

The singer is seeking "any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies" dating back to when she signed with the company in 2007.

Kelly - who has River, nine, and Remington, seven, with her ex-husband - said in her filing: "Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith."

The new papers claim her suit should be dismissed due to the ruling made by the labour commissioner back in November, which "is binding on Clarkson".

Brandon and his attorneys have argued that because she didn't "file a notice of appeal within 10 days" from the decision being made to request more than the ruled $2,641,374, filing a separate lawsuit is now outside of proper jurisdiction.

He has also claimed the alleged illegal earnings he and his company gained were paid into the couple's community estate, and the fee should be reduced if she was awarded further damages.

The documents also claim: "[Clarkson's] Complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck and is, therefore, barred for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."

Bryan Freedman - Brandon's lawyer - previously rubbished Kelly's allegations.

He told Rolling Stone: "It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage."