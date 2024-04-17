Queen Camilla wants to introduce "pop-up shops" into schools to help young people dealing with domestic abuse.

The 76-year-old royal invited the Changemakers, four young women aged 15-20 working with the SafeLives charity to Buckingham Palace for a discussion on Tuesday (16.04.24), and she thought it would be a "good idea" to tour educational facilities across the UK offering a safe space for people to open up about their experiences.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the queen - who is grandmother to Lola, 16, Frederick, 13, Eliza, 16, and 14-year-old twins Louis and Gus - said: “You’re virtually the same age as my granddaughters and I was talking to one the other day and I was suggesting taking pop-up shops into these schools.

“Say two or three Changemakers, it would be such a good idea because then they could all come and ask questions.

“To get around schools would be a brilliant idea...

“It’s brilliant what you are doing and it’s certainly something you could talk about in schools.

“When you get it into the classes more people can get involved.”

The queen told the group it was important to spot when someone seemed down but noted it can be difficult as younger people don't always want to admit it.

She added: “I have found this in talking to older people as well. By talking about their experiences it becomes easier.”

Maya, 20, told the queen outreach was an important part of their work and explained the group had met with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan about ways school can make changes to help.

She said: “Children need to feel less alone and feel stronger.

“We met Gillian Keegan and discussed ways they are trying to change the curriculum, it’s absolutely vital we can make changes.”

SafeLives chief executive Ellen Miller said the meeting had "energised" the queen - who became patron of the organisation in 2020 - and her commitment to stopping domestic abuse.

Ellen, who was also present for the discussion, said: “Our research shows that children and young people are too often being let down.

“They want more from their relationships and sex education classes, and they are being continually missed by professionals and misunderstood by the adults around them. They rarely see themselves reflected in the domestic abuse services that exist.

“I know after meeting the Changemakers, Her Majesty felt energised and renewed in her commitment to stopping abuse before it starts, before it ruins lives.”