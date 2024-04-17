A sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Jason Derulo has been dismissed on a technicality.

Emaza Gibson has filed a complaint against the 34-year-old singer in Los Angeles Superior Court last October, alleging that he made "unconscionable sexual advances" and "maliciously" promised her success in the music business, but on Tuesday (16.04.24) Judge Kerry Bensinger ruled the alleged victim had signed contracts with the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker and his label Atlantic Records in which she agreed to handle any disputes under New York state law and using courts in Manhattan.

However, Emaza's lawyer has insisted the case is still "very much in play" and vowed to refile the allegations in New York.

Ronald Zambrano told Rolling Stone in a statement: “This case is still very much in play. The judge did not rule on the merits of the plaintiff’s claims but merely changed the venue.

“The allegations against Derulo by Ms. Gibson remain unchanged and we remain committed to holding him accountable for his reprehensible and illegal conduct. The lawsuit will be refiled in New York, and we fully intend to win.”

Before the judge’s ruling Tuesday, Zambrano argued that some of his client’s claims, including her claim of quid-pro-quo sexual harassment, made “no reference to a contract,” so they shouldn’t be subject to the terms of the signed agreements. In court filings, he stated the alleged harassment happened in California and should be governed by California state law. “The contract cannot have an influence on those claims,” Zambrano told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kerry Bensinger at the hearing.

The lawyer had insisted some of Emaza's claims made "no reference to a contract" so shouldn't be subject to the terms of the agreements, and in court filings he argued the alleged harassment happened in California so should be governed by local state law.

He said: “The contract cannot have an influence on those claims."

But Jason's lawyer hit back.

Camilo Echavarria countered: “The tort claims are related to the agreement.

"The forum selection clause is extremely broad. It’s not just for claims of breach of contract. It’s for any action related to the agreement. And the entire existence of this entire relationship originates from the agreement.”

The judge ultimately ruled the aspiring singer's artist and recording agreements, which were signed in February 2022, included "forum selection" clauses, which stated the sole jurisdiction for all legal actions related to the recording relationship would be in New York County.

In her court documents, Emaza claimed that she initially considered the 'Wiggle' singer to be a "mentor [and] supervisor" after he reached out to her in 2021 with the promise of a record deal but alleged he expected "sex in exchange for success" and their relationship soured after she rejected his advances and eventually stopped communicating with him.

Jason previously the allegations "completely false and hurtful".

He said in an Instagram video: “I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless."