Zendaya "doesn't know" if 'Euphoria' will return for a third season.

HBO recently announced new episodes of the drama have been postponed indefinitely, and though the network insisted both they and creator Sam Levinson "remain committed" to the show, the programme's lead, who is also an executive producer, isn't sure if she will play Rue again.

The 27-year-old actress told Variety she is "not in charge" of whether the third season will happen or not.

But she added: “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me.”

Zendaya's co-star Storm Reid, who plays her on-screen younger sister Gia, has admitted she is "anxious" to get back to work on the show.

She told E! News: "We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back.

"If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve."

And Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, admitted she misses her castmates and can't wait to get back to work, though she understands it isn't as easy to get them all together now.

She told Variety: “I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now.

“Everyone’s kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I’m just excited to get back together once it’s time and catch up and hang out.”

HBO revealed last month they had officially delayed the third series of the drama, which was set to begin production later this spring.

A spokesperson said: “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season.

“In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Days later, it was reported there had been creative differences in the direction the programme would take.

According to Variety, the show would feature a time jump and while Sam wanted to write Rue as a private detective, an idea "immediately vetoed" by the network, other suggestions included a pitch from Zendaya that her alter ego would be sober and a pregnancy surrogate.