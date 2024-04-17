Shannen Doherty has scrapped plans for an emotional tattoo tribute to late father due to risk of infection.

The 53-year-old actress - who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before going into remission two years later - announced the cancer had returned at Stage 4 in February 2020, while last summer she revealed it had spread to her brain and become terminal.

Speaking about tattoos on her 'Let's Be Clear' podcast with her ex Rob Weiss, she said: "I mean, I want one like right down my side. I’ve been wanting it, my dad’s name."

Her father John Thomas Doherty died aged 66 in 2010, and while her ex told Shannen he has "such great guys to do that stuff", she turned down the offer.

She explained: I’m just like it’s alright, I don’t need it. It’s also once you get, you know, like I can’t get infections — there’s a whole, not like you’re gonna get something from the tattoo."

Rob joked that he wouldn't take her to an "alley tattoo parlour", but she still turned down the idea of actually getting the ink done.

Shannen and Rob got engaged in 1995 before splitting three years later.

Now, the 'Charmed' star has insisted she will be taking herself out of the "grind" of everyday life.

She said: "For me now, I don’t want to do the grind anymore in my life because it’s one of the beautiful things that cancer has really taught me, is to appreciate the peace."

Although her life "is disrupted to a certain degree" due to cancer and her treatments, she feels "it has brought [her] so much knowledge and changed [her] drastically as a human being".

She added: "[My cancer diagnosis] has changed me into a person that now appreciates calm."

Last month, Shannen noted she has started giving away and selling her belongings currently in storage to help make it easier for her mother Rosa when she dies.

She said: "Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier.

"I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture."