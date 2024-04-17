Amazon is to invest to invest €700m in robotics and AI.

The tech giant is stepping up its "commitment" to innovative operations and by the end of 2024, they will have invested €700m in the future of the company and will have launched more than 1,000 robotic systems across the continent.

Stefano La Rovere, director for global robotics – mechatronics and sustainable packaging at Amazon, said: “At Amazon, our commitment to thinking big runs deep – over five years to the end of 2024, we will have invested over €700m in the deployment of more than 1,000 robotics systems across our European fulfilment centre network. In addition, the introduction of new technologies over the last ten years has enhanced 50,000 new jobs within our operations in Europe.”

Amazon has created robotics and technology play a crucial role in enhancing its operations network, while AI enables it to scale these advancements for a global operation for customers around the world.

They also claimed that their technology has been to the benefit of more than 50,000 jobs and created a "safer working environment and upskilling opportunities" for workers.