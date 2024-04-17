Amazon Music has launched the Maestro feature to rival Spotify.

The tech company's music streamer will now allow users to create their own playlists with the help of AI-led Maestro, which will compete against industry giant Spotify and their own recent launch of a feature with the same capabilities.

In a blog post, Amazon said: "Meet Maestro: An AI playlist generator that helps you create any playlist you can think of—plus all the ones you can’t. This feature is rolling out in beta to a small number of U.S. customers on all tiers of Amazon Music."

The company added that users simply need to do to use the feature is to use a prompt idea, which may be an emojji or a sound that could relate to the sort of music they want to listen to and then share their playlist with friends.

The post added: "To get started, all you need is a prompt idea—you can go for something short (or long), use emojis, emotions, activities, sounds, or choose from one of the suggested prompts. Feel like listening to songs that sound like[robot emoji]? Maestro’s got you. Within seconds, you’ll be able to admire your use of emojis to evoke the perfect songs, and get a unique-to-you playlist that brings a selection of electronic and robot-like tracks to life. All that’s left to do is listen to what you created, save it, share it with friends to listen, and they can create their own to share back."

The news comes just days after Spotify explained that they had launched the same feature to give Premum users the chance to deliver the "right piece of music" exactly when they need it.

They said: "At Spotify, we aim to deliver the right piece of music for that exact moment in time. With AI Playlist in beta, we’re excited to give Premium subscribers in the U.K. and Australia a new way to discover music. Over the coming months, we look forward to continuing to iterate on this new feature to best serve our listeners."