Intel has teamed up with the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The chip company will work with the upcoming sporting event - which will take place across the summer in the French capital - to enable athletes to do the best they can with the use of AI.

Sarah Vickers, leader of Intel’s Olympic and Paralympic Games Office, said: "The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world’s biggest showcase for the best athletes to push the boundaries of possibility and do things we never thought possible.

"This summer, Intel will accelerate its mission of bringing AI Everywhere using Intel solutions at Paris 2024, showcasing the powerful potential of technology and AI to create immersive and interactive experiences at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 for millions around the world.”

Intel will create an interactive, AI-powered fan activation to take spectators on a journey of becoming an Olympic athlete. Trained on Intel® Gaudi® accelerators, running on Intel® Xeon® processors with built-in AI acceleration and optimized with OpenVINO™, Intel's AI Platform Experience, in collaboration with Samsung, will use AI and computer vision to analyze athletic drills and match each participant’s profile to an Olympic sport.

The announcement comes just days after the company revealed they have built the world's largest neuromorphic system.

The chip company has announced that they have developed Hala Point which will make the most of "brain-inspired learning" and other optimisation elements.

Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab at Intel Labs, said: "The industry needs fundamentally new approaches capable of scaling. For that reason, we developed Hala Point, which combines deep learning efficiency with novel brain-inspired learning and optimisation capabilities."

According to the company, Hala Point demonstrates state-of-the-art computational efficiencies on mainstream AI workloads.

Craig Vineyard, Hala Point Team Lead, Sandia National Laboratories, said: "Conducting research with a system of this size will allow us to keep pace with AI’s evolution in fields ranging from commercial to defence to basic science."