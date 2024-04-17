Paloma Elsesser has insisted fashion designers need to learn to create clothes for 'all bodies".

The plus-size model has collaborated on a new collection for Danish fashion brand Ganni - with sizes going up to a UK 24 - and she is adamant the industry needs a major overhaul so designers clothes aren't aimed solely at smaller sizes.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "A lot of the design afforded to larger mid and plus-size bodies is so limited. It’s isolating. To find the clothes that I want to wear and the ways that I want to express myself I have to be resourceful. I think that a lot of people in my community want the level of ease that’s like, I see it, I want it, I go into the shop and I get it."

Paloma went on to insist the inclusion of larger sizes should be a requirement of all fashion brands. She added: "In the same way that all hairdressers should know how to style all hair - black, white, coarse, kinky, straight. You’re saying you’re a fashion designer? You should know how to design for all bodies.

The 31-year-old model - who has worked with Nike, Inc., Fenty Beauty and Proenza Schouler and graced the cover of Vogue - went on to insist there is a big market for plus-size clothing and designers are missing out on the chance to sell their wares to everybody instead of the few.

She concluded: "Larger sizes are always the first to sell out - I don’t know how much more evidence there needs to be. But what’s important is that there are images of bodies that look like what they’re selling too. That is a good start."