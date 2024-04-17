Kate Beckinsale has hinted at "tummy troubles" after her recent health issues.

The 50-year-old actress recently deleted all Instagram posts about her hospital stay amid her undisclosed health battle, and now she appears to have shed a bit of light on her mystery illness.

On Wednesday (17.04.24), she shared a series of photos of herself sporting a white t-shirt with the slogan "tummy troubles survivor".

Kate - who was posing with one of her adorable pet pooches - sported a black bow in her hair, and didn't offer any more information or context.

It comes after she removed all references to her hospital stay, having initially been keeping fans up to date in March without disclosing any specifics.

As it stands, the only comment she has made about the condition is that her health issues aren't related to ruptured ovarian cysts or endometriosis.

She replied "no" to a comment asking if that was the reason for her hospitalisation, adding that while she did previously suffer from a ruptured ovarian cyst, the issue was dealt with in 2019.

Kate revealed on Mother's Day (10.03.24) that she had been hospitalised, and she still hasn't revealed why.

On Easter Sunday (31.03.23), the 'Love and Friendship' star shared pictures of her rainbow socks in her hospital bed on Instagram and simply captioned the post: “Happy Easter."

The post led to many messages of concern and support from her followers, including pop star Gwen Stefani, who asked: "What's wrong !!!" and added a prayer hands emoji.

Former 'Vampire Diaries' star Alice Evans commented: "I do hope nothing is seriously wrong.

"I know you’ve been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes."

Her mystery illness has come after the death of her stepfather Roy, who passed away earlier this year following a stroke, while Kate has also been caring for her mum Judy, who is suffering with her own health issues.