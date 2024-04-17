Bethenny Frankel was "relieved" to suffer a miscarriage.

The 53-year-old reality star - who has daughter Bryn, 13, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy - fell pregnant in 2012 when her marriage was under strain and she admitted the tragic loss of her second child when she was six weeks pregnant was the catalyst for her and her spouse to go their separate ways.

Speaking on her 'Just B Divorced' podcast, Bethenny recalled: "In a constructive way, I said [to Jason], 'I'm kind of relieved … because I don't think this is a healthy or positive relationship.'

"And he said to me, 'You're a real piece of s***, you know that?' He moved out to a hotel downtown for a couple of nights, and it was total relief."

Although Bethenny admitted it was a "nightmare", the miscarriage was ultimately the realisation that prompted her to take the first steps towards getting divorced.

She added: “It was a nightmare that it happened. [That was] my first step to saying something.”

The former 'Real Housewives of New York' star filed for divorce in January 2013, a month after she and Jason separated, and she's admitted she used to "force" herself to have sex with the businessman, which she blamed on a lack of "respect" for him.

Bethenny claimed Jason regularly compared their bed to a "block of ice" because she "didn't want to have sex at all".

She said: “I did not want to be intimate.

“I used to force myself, gag myself through doing it. … It is torture.”

The Skinnygirl founder got engaged to producer Paul Bernon three years ago but she's got no plans to marry him.

She previously told E! News: “I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love.

"And I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want.”