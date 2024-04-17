Arrowhead Games has told fans to be patient over ‘Helldivers 2’ bug fixes because the studio "still has a very small team".

The third-person shooter took the gaming world by storm when it was released in February and the developers admit that it will take longer than expected to fix bugs for the title's issues as it still has a small team of workers.

In a thread on the ‘Helldivers 2’ subreddit, the game’s community manager Spitz wrote: "Arrowhead still has a very small team compared to the success of the game, and while we have dedicated QA [quality assurance], the people fixing bugs with weapons and armour for example are the same people in charge of making new weapons and armour.

"It’s important to us to maintain the cadence that we promised—one Warbond per month—but equally important to everyone to fix the glaring bugs and technical issues. There's just only so much time in a work week."

Spitz also took to the title’s Discord server to reassure fans that the team has been working on patching issues with the game.

They penned: "Most of the bugs in the known issues list in [the patch notes] are actively being worked on, but they're either large fixes that require a bit of time or low-priority issues behind other things, and most should be patched in the next major build.

"It's difficult to maintain our cadence of one Warbond per month while also fixing major technical glitches in time for the next patch."