Hasbro is "talking to lots of partners" to work on a ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ sequel.

The award-winning role-playing game - which is based on Hasbro’s ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ franchise, was released 23 years after its predecessor and the company now hopes to find the right partner to develop a fourth title in a much shorter time frame.

During an interview with PC Gamer, senior vice president of Digital Strategy and Licensing for Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast Eugene Evans said: "We're now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the ‘Baldur's Gate’ franchise look like?

"So, we certainly hope that it's not another 25 years, as it was from 'Baldur's Gate 2’ to 3, before we answer that. But we're going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of ‘Baldur's Gate’.

"We take that very, very seriously, as we do with all of our decisions around our portfolio. We don't rush into decisions as to who to partner with on products or what products we should be considering."

This news comes after ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ developer Larian Studios announced it would be moving away from the ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ franchise, leaving Hasbro to find another company to helm the next game.

Despite Larian’s departure, Evans revealed Hasbro was looking to carry over the characters from the 2023 title into the next installment in the series.

He said: "I think it's too early to express specifics and I think that there's a much bigger question about how we approach ‘Baldur's Gate’ in the future.

"But I would like to think that all of those characters, for the sake of the fans, could potentially appear in future products."