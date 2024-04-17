Olly Murs has become a father for the first time.

The 39-year-old singer and his bodybuilder wife Amelia Tank have announced the birth of their first child and revealed they have called their daughter Madison.

Olly shared a photo on Instagram of the new parents walking down a hospital corridor holding hands, with the star carrying a car seat.

He wrote: "Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x (sic)"

Fans and famous friends were quick to flood the post with congratulatory messages, with Vicky Pattison and Laura Whitmore among them.

JLS singer Aston Merrygold replied: "Congratulations guys! Let the fun begin."

Olly's 'The Voice' co-star Emma Willis added: "Congratulations you gorgeous pair."

And pop star Craig David commented: "Congratulations. Sending you all so much love."

The loved up couple - who got married in July 2023 having proposed the previous year - announced in December that Amelia was pregnant.

The 'Heart Skips A Beat' hitmaker recently revealed that once his baby was born, he would be taking some time off from music to focus on being a dad.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column last month: "I still have goals I want to achieve but sometimes you have to step back and think, ‘What’s important?’.

"For me, that’s being there for Amelia.

“I have been with her every step during this pregnancy.

"I feel being present in my wife’s life while she’s having a baby is really important to me and her.”

Olly admitted he is excited for his baby to see him on stage in the weeks after the tot is born, as he's on tour with legendary boy band Take That.

He said: “We have got some stadium shows over the summer so I think Amelia will be coming along to them with the baby."

The former 'X Factor' presenter just hopes they can get their baby into a "good routine" quickly so they don't have too many sleepless nights.

He added: "We are so ready to have children now and ultimately, it all came naturally and it was beautiful.

“I am hoping we have a baby who will sleep. Everyone has said to me, ‘Just get into a good routine.”