OJ Simpson is said to have had his wife Nicole Brown killed by notorious Mafia gangsters in a jealous rage.

The NFL hero-turned-actor, who died aged 76 on April 10 after a prostate cancer fight, was shockingly acquitted of the 1994 double-murder of Nicole, 35, and her friend Ron Goldman, 25, at her home after his blockbuster 11-month ‘Trial of the Century’ – but was found liable for their deaths in a civil case and ordered to pay $33.5 million in compensation to her and Ron’s families.

A key police witness in Simpson’s criminal case has now spoken out to say Simpson paid “a lot of money” to have Nicole “whacked” – with Ron apparently murdered simply because he happened to be at her home.

John Dunton, 62, made the claim in a newly-released segment of an interview on Simpson he gave toHollywood private detective Paul Barresi, 75, which was sent to the Mail Online on Wednesday (17.04.24.)

The witness said on tape he knew from someone in Simpson’s “circle” he hired members of the Gambino crime family to slaughter Nicole.

He added: “The only thing he cared about was getting his wife out.

“He kept hearing from other people that his wife was sleeping around with a lot of guys. He was jealous. He wanted to end everything.

“OJ owed money to the mob too, but he paid additional to have her whacked. “He paid a lot of money, back in those days.

“I don't how much was paid but a lot was paid. It so happened Goldman was there, and he got whacked too.”

He said about why he was only now speaking openly about his theory: “I just want to get it off my chest that's all. You know, it's been a long time. You know, the truth should come out one way or another.”

Nicole was stabbed seven times in the neck and scalp so severely medical examiners said she was almost decapitated.

John spoke to LA police after Nicole and Ron’s double murder, but said he went quiet after mobsters shoved him to his knees, forced a gun into his mouth and threatened to murder him and his family if he spoke about the murder again.

He told Paul in his interview: “The guy that put the gun in my mouth, he whacked several people and if he whacked me it wouldn’t be any different.

“He also said they’d whack my family too. When they threw me down on my knees and made me cross my ankles over and put a gun all the way down my mouth, it was scary.”

John says he refuses to reveal the name of the gangster who threatened him as the mobster is allegedly still alive.