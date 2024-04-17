Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is arguing her latest lawsuit against him should be dismissed.

The 41-year-old singer and chat show – who split from talent manager Brandon, 47, in 2020 before their divorce was finalised in 2022 – has lodged a suit saying her former partner should pay her more than the $2.6 million a California labour commissioner ruled he owed her for illegally acting like an “unlicensed talent agency” since 2007.

She won the case after entering into an oral agreement with Brandon’s family’s company Starstruck Entertainment.

Documents revealed by Page Six on Wednesday (17.04.24) show he has denied “each and every allegation” made by Kelly.

They also revealed he argued the filing should be dismissed because the labour commissioner’s ruling was made in November 2023.

His legal response said Kelly – with whom he has daughter River, nine, and eight-year-old son Remington – failed to file a notice of appeal within 10 days from when the decision was made in order to request more than the $2.6 million that was ruled upon, allegedly leaving them without the right to file a separate lawsuit for more money.

The documents also said Kelly’s complaint “fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action“ against Starstruck.

Kelly filed her new lawsuit against Brandon in March, after it was ruled he and Starstruck Entertainment violated California’s Talent Agencies Act by procuring employment for the talk show host despite not being a licensed agent.

The labour commissioner said Brandon should never have been a part of the singer’s deals for the Billboard Music Awards, Wayfair, ‘The Voice’ and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Her lawsuit stated: “Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck… all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable… and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith.”

Kelly argued she should be reimbursed for “commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies”.

Brandon’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told Rolling Stone at the time of the filing: “It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage.”

Kelly and Brandon have been embroiled in a bitter battle over her multi-million dollar fortune since their split in 2020, with Starstruck previously suing the singer for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her jobs on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and ‘The Voice’.

Th firm argued it “invested a great deal of time, money, energy and dedication” into Kelly’s career and said it was pivotal in turning her into a “megastar”.

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, and was ordered to pay him a one-off sun of $1.3 million, plus $45,601 per month in child support and $150,000 every four weeks in spousal support.