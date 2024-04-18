Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman have "unexpectedly" welcomed twins.

The 41-year-old actor has been married to Swedish model Jennifer Akerman, 34, since 2020 and already has two-year-old son Harrison with her but revealed that the pair are now parents to two more in what has been a "wonderful surprise" for them.

In a joint statement, they told People: "We are overjoyed to share the news that on April 1st, 2024, we welcomed twins into our family! An entirely unexpected and wonderful surprise.

"Harrison is over the moon to have not one but two new siblings. Jennifer and I have joked that he had something to do with this because there's nothing he likes more than a house full of people."

The former 'Walking Dead' star - who was born in the UK and starred in a host of British television dramas before carving out a career across the pond - and his wife will be sharing their story as part of their new podcast 'California Dreamin' - which will also detail the "unique" birth - and will also discuss their lives since moving to the US.

Tom said: "We're excited to share our journey (from the moment we found out we were having twins, to their unique birth and beyond) in our new podcast California Dreamin'. We'll be talking about our life in LA and how we now juggle our careers with three kids!"

When the 'Horizon: An American Saga' star became a father for the first time, he took to social media to thank family and friends for their support.

He wrote on Instagram: "I can't believe you're here. We love you immeasurably and will always be there for you. The next big life adventure starts here! "Thank you so much to everyone at Cedars Sinai, our amazing doula Carmen and all of our friends and family for the support.

"Not forgetting my incredible wife who rocked the whole pregnancy and birth. I love you