Ashanti is pregnant.

The 43-year-old RnB singer rekindled her relationship with fellow music star Nelly, 49, in 2023 after over a decade apart and took to social media on Wednesday (17.04.24) evening to reveal that they expecting their first baby together.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ashanti can be seen getting ready for backstage and when asked how long she needs to get ready, she replies: "I'm gonna need about nine months!"

She captioned the post: "Baby baby baby baby…."

But not only is Ashanti expecting her first baby with 'Hot in Here' hitmaker Nelly - who already has Chanelle, 30 and 25-year-old son Cornell from his previous relationship with Rhonda Mack - she also revealed that the pair are set to tie the knot.

She told Essence magazine: "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

Towards the end of last year, Nelly shared that their sudden reconciliation wasn't "planned" but admitted that they had learned to "understand" each other better because of their split.

Speaking on ' Boss Moves with Rasheeda', he said: " It wasn't anything that we planned. We both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more.

"You could be like, 'Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.' We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships.

"We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that.