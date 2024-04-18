Idris Elba thinks the 'Sonic' movies came about at a time of "superhero fatigue".

The 51-year-old actor voiced the role of Knuckles in the 2022 sequel to the smash hit film based on the classic Sega games and ahead of the release of his own spin-off series, mused that the success of the franchise could be down to audiences growing somewhat tired of other franchises like Marvel and DC.

He told Collider: "I think it came at a point where there might have been a bit of superhero fatigue, and along came a very friendly, furry little speedball that runs around with his mates, and it was fun and really well done.

"I think it feels very familiar. It's Sonic. We love Sonic. I think that people just want more from it. They get attached to something, they want to peel the onion back, and they want to see more, and see derivatives of. So, I think we just hit a specific time."

The 'Beast' star - who will also reprise his role as Knuckes in the upcoming 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'-- will get to know "a lot more" about Knuckles through the spin-off, who in the gaming series is depicted as Sonic's secondary best friend after Tails and his former rival.

He said: "How funny it is. How it does not shy away from being super detailed and just as good, in terms of quality and depth and writing and performance, as the movie series.

"I think that if you wanted to know a little bit more about Knuckles, you get to know a whole lot more about him. So, that's what I like about it. It is a real universe dive. You know what I mean? The 'Sonic' franchise grows, and here comes Knuckles. You get to know a lot more."