Joseph Quinn isn't concerned about superhero fatigue affecting 'The Fantastic Four'.

The 30-year-old actor is set to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie as Johnny Storm/Human Touch and has brushed off any fears that viewer exasperation with the genre could impact the flick's performance when it hits cinemas next year.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joseph said: "I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right.

"There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me. And again, going back to who's involved, Matt (Shakman), of course, the director, I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I've read it and the script is brilliant. It's really brilliant. I'm delighted to have this opportunity."

The 'Stranger Things' actor continued: "Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theatres to watch films. We're not just in a penny; we're in for a pound with this one. We're going to go for it."

Quinn is joined in the superhero team by a cast that includes Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach and he says that working with such talent attracted him to the project.

He said: "I knew that they'd been talking about making the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Universe for a while. I had a talk with Matt, and it was very clear with the kind of people who they were attaching to it what they were trying to do with it. There are aspects of it that are very much a singular thing and its own thing.

"Working with Vanessa, Pedro, Ebon – they're really consummate pros and brilliant in everything they're in. So I'm really looking forward to establishing this familial dynamic with them and with Matt Shakman's guidance."