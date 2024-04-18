Rihanna dresses her sons like their dad.

The 36-year-old pop star has s RZA, 23 months, and seven-month-old Riot with rapper A$AP Rocky but "always envisioned" herself having a little girl so has turned to her partner for outfit inspiration when it comes to their children.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky. I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack — their dad.'"

Meanwhile, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker heads up the Fenty Beauty brand away from her career in music and revealed that having kids has inspired her to start her own fashion designs for children with her Fenty x Puma footware range.

She said: "My inspiration for design has been — I've gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we're doing the Creepers.

"It's really fun, it's cute to see my kids like wear stuff that… I made and designed. It’s really incredible."

The Grammy Award-winning star previously admitted during her first pregnancy that fashion was still a passion of hers and she had to "defy" her changing shape with various looks.

She said: "[Pregnancy’s] a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it. Fashion is one of my favourite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend."