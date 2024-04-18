Orlando Bloom fell in love with "Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara", not Katy Perry the pop star.

The 'Carnival Row' actor first met the 'Roar' singer at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 but he didn't know a lot about her music or her image and he enjoys the fact they lead a fairly ordinary life together.

Appearing on the 'What Now?' podcast, host Trevor Noah praised the couple for seemingly pursuing a "life of purpose", "peace", and "normalcy", despite their fame, and Orlando replied: "I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was... she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?

"When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn't conscious of... [it] wasn't what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara. And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps.

"We're not talking glamorous, Montecito. [It's the] side [of Santa Barbara] that no one knows."

The 47-year-old actor - who has Flynn, 13, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and Daisy, three, with Katy - noted he and his fiancee have an "understanding" of their roots and "what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to," but they push one another to "evolve".

He said: "[Katy] definitely demands that I evolve.

"I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun.

"But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."

The 'Lord of the Rings' star acknowledged it can be hard to juggle their respective "giant careers" but he treasures their relationship, in particular the "little moments" such as going on a bike ride together.

He said: "I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'how do we do this?' Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know... it's like a universe sometimes.

"But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like... we're just gonna build a sandcastle.

"So I try to, I try to hold a space big enough. I try to be big enough."