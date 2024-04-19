Rihanna says her biggest parenting “hack” is dressing her sons like their rapper dad.

The 36-year-old singer has sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, eight months, with fellow performer A$AP Rocky, 35, and has now revealed she tries to save time by using their father’s style as inspiration for her boys’ clothes.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky.”

The singer admitted even though she’s “always” imagined “dressing a girl” she didn’t know what to do with boys when it came to their outfits.

She added: “We all do as women, like, ‘Oh, I’m going to dress her in these cute little things.

“But then you get sons and you’re like, ‘What do I do?’

“I was like, ‘You know what, I have the biggest hack – their dad.’”

Rihanna recently told Interview magazine A$AP’s designer outfits make her look like “his assistant” when they are out and about.

She said: “I’m getting on a plane – we should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit.

“I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”

She added in the same chat “everybody” thinks A$AP – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – dresses her boys “because I dress them in Rocky outfits”.

Rihanna has dressed the tots head-to-toe in pricey Gucci looks.

The singer – who runs her Fenty clothes brand – recently ditched her love of wearing tracksuits in public and stepped out in a bold Dolce and Gabbana leopard print look last week.

She also said seeing her boys wear her designs is “incredible”, adding: “I’ve gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we’re doing the Creepers.

“(It was) really fun (and) cute (to see RZA and Riot) wear stuff like that.”