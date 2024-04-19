Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at a body-shaming troll who made fun of her post-baby body.

The reality TV star - who gave birth to her fourth child Rocky give in November - was seen in a bikini alongside her sisters Kim and Khloe during a family trip to Turks and Caicos but one follower angered Kourtney by suggesting she wouldn't like the snap which was posted on Kim's Instagram page to make Kourtney's 45th birthday on Thursday (18.04.24).

The troll wrote: "Now you know she's not going to like this photo ... LOL it's her bday Kim. LOL."

Kourtney was so incensed by the message she replied in the comments section, declaring she loves her body because it gave her four children.

She wrote: "I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids ... and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy."

Kourtney is mum to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and five-month-old Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

She recently slammed the unrealistic "pressure" for women to regain their pre-pregnancy figures, urging fellow new mothers to "be kind" to their changing bodies.

Kourtney wrote on her Instagram story: “Dear new mommies, "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting.

"And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic."

The Poosh founder admitted her message was as much a reminder to herself as to other women. She concluded: "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too). XOXO.(Sic)"