Katie Price feared she might have early onset Alzheimer's disease after battling memory loss.

The 45-year-old former glamour model has been struggling with a number of mystery symptoms including bloating and forgetfulness and she was worried she might be in the early stages of the devastating brain disorder so she asked her therapist for help.

During an appearance on her 'The Katie Price Show' podcast, she explained: "I saw the therapist yesterday. Every time I pull up to [clinic] The Priory, I always love it, it’s this big white building - something out of 'Dallas' or 'Dynasty'.

"I said [to the therapist] ‘My belly is really bloated, I can’t get my bloated-ness down'. I didn’t know that is a sign of anxiety and stress - it can affect your digestive system.

"I don’t know if I’m getting Alzheimer's or Dementia. I asked him, can I get it at my age? He said, 'No you haven’t, it’s just stress'.

"At the minute I’m really forgetful, I’m bloated… it’s driving me nuts that I’m like it. Even people I see every day I’m like, ‘do you know what? I’ve just forgotten your name’."

Katie went on to insist she's definitely not pregnant - because expectant mums can also struggle with memory issues.

She added: "And no I’m not pregnant! Sometimes when you’re pregnant your memory plays up."

The former TV star has endured a stressful year so far after being declared bankrupt for a second time in March over an unpaid tax bill.

During the podcast, Katie went on to reveal she plans to go under the knife again for another boob job - this time to make her cup size smaller.

She explained: "I’ve decided I’m going to have my boobs made smaller because they do make me look bigger, yes I've decided to go smaller with my boobs.

"I have messaged the surgeon already, and to be honest I've been going to the gym, and yeah I’ve decided ...

"I am going to go smaller with my boobs and getting healthy, back to how I used to. I used to love being smaller, fitter, I’m eating healthy, and I think it all goes with the flow."