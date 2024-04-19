Ellie Bamber has been cast in 'Animal Friends'.

The 'Willow' actress will feature alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Addison Rae and Lil Rel Howery in the film that will combine both live-action and animated characters.

The plot is being kept under wraps – although insiders are billing the film as an R-rated road trip adventure - and Peter Atencio is set to direct from a script by writing duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

The film is being produced by entertainment company Legendary, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort banner and producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios.

Meanwhile, Ellie is set to play Kate Moss in the biopic 'Moss and Freud' which tells the story of the supermodel's decision to pose naked for the artist Lucian Freud – who will be portrayed in the picture by screen and stage veteran Sir Derek Jacobi.

Kate has been involved in bringing the picture to life with writer/director James Lucas and expressed her delight at the casting decisions.

She said: "As this is such a personal story of mine it has been essential that I be involved with James in all aspects as the project has developed.

"I am thrilled by the recent casting and excited that the film will begin shooting soon, I cannot wait to see it."

The film is set around Freud's London studio and will tell the story of the artist's past as well as focusing on Kate's position as a world-famous model.

The picture of Kate took nine months of sittings and it later sold in 2005 for almost $5 million. The pair remained close friends until Freud's death aged 88 in 2011.