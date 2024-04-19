Kirsten Dunst sees signs from her late grandmother in the form of hummingbirds.

The 41-year-old actress has revealed one of the birds landed on her car on the day her beloved relative passed away and she has since seen them at key moments in her life explaining her latest encounter with a hummingbird came on April 2 on the day her new movie 'Civil War' premiered in Los Angeles.

Kirsten told PEOPLE: "A hummingbird stopped on my car the day my grandmother passed away. Yesterday I noticed this hummingbird and then went to the 'Civil War' premiere at the Academy Museum, which used to be the May Company [department store] and my grandma worked there for a bit. So I felt like she was with me."

The movie star previously revealed she also saw a hummingbird while filming her TV show 'Fargo', which is set in her grandmother's home state of Minnesota.

She told the Los Angeles Times: "It’s not like I felt my grandmother’s presence on set [during 'Fargo']. I did have one blatant moment with her though … with a hummingbird.

"I was driving home from a friend’s house and this hummingbird was in the middle of the street and it wouldn’t move. And it forced me to stop my car.

"I drove home and told my mom what happened because that’s not in the nature of a hummingbird to do that. They’re always dashing around. And my mom realised that it was the day my grandma passed. So I think it was my grandma saying 'hi'."

She added of her beloved gran: "We were very close. I was born on her birthday."