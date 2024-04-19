Larsa Pippen is reportedly "figuring things out" with her on/off boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star was said to have called time on their relationship last month - shortly after they reconciled following a brief separation - but the latest split doesn't seem to have lasted long as they were pictured hitting the beach together in Miami, Florida on Wednesday (17.04.24) and it's believed they are giving their love another chance.

A source told Etonline.com: "Love is stronger than you think. Larsa and Marcus are figuring things out and not labelling this next chapter quite yet."

It comes after an insider previously told the outlet the pair were ending their romance because they want "different things out of life", saying: "Larsa realised this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show.

"She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life. "Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her."

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, 49, struck up a romance with 33-year-old Marcus - son of her ex-husband's former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan - last year and the relationship was said to be serious as Marcus gifted her a promise ring.

However, they split in early 2024 amid reports of "tension" between them after Michael Jordan told TMZ he didn't approve of the romance.

When asked if he approved of his son's relationship, Michael told TMZ: "No".

Larsa later revealed she felt "embarrassed" and "traumatised" by the remark but they reportedly cleared the air with the sports legend.

In an episode of Larsa's 'Separation Anxiety' podcast, she opened up about the drama with Michael saying: "I do understand that it's not awkward for us to be together because it's us, but it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was.

"I wasn't a part of that, you weren't a part of that. So, I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can't be mad. I understand."