Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke has teased their next game will be its “best work ever”.

The company developed the 2023 smash-hit role-playing-game ‘Baldur’s Gate III’, but will be moving away from the franchise for its next project. Though some fans may be disappointed the developer won’t be helming the next instalment of the ‘Baldur’s Gate’ series, the studio’s head has insisted their next game will be worth the wait.

In a community update posted to Steam, Vincke wrote: “I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever.

“I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working.

“Yes, it’s hype but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good.”

The Larian boss revealed the company wanted to move away from the ‘Baldur’s Gate’ series so that the franchise wouldn’t become antithetical to the studio’s identity.

Speaking to GameSpot, he said: “That's not what we were made for.

“That's literally the opposite of what Larian is about. We want to do big, new things. We don't want to rehash the thing that we've done already.”