Orlando Bloom thinks Katy Perry is "very supportive" of his career choices.

The 47-year-old actor is engaged to pop star Katy and the pair have three-year-old daughter Daisy together but he is now embarking on a journey of self-discovery through daring physical challenges in 'Orlando Bloom: To The Edge' and thanked his significant other for the "respect" she has shown him with the new endeavour.

He told E! News: "We both respect each other's paths and journeys and creative endeavors. And I think she knew that this was something that was on my path and something I'd chosen.

"She understood that it was going to be something that would be, pardon the pun, but the wind beneath my wings in some ways and that it was necessary for me.

"She's wonderful in that way, in that regard. she's very supportive."

Meanwhile, Katy recently announced her decision to quit her role as a judge on 'American Idol' after seven years and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star claimed that she "crushed it" and she has such a "genuine passion" for music but did not want to join him on any of his daring adventures.

He said: "She's crushed it! She's got a vision for things and she genuinely, genuinely loves it. She loves the music, she loves supporting people and she's great with it.

"I did say, 'Do you want to jump out of the plane?' She goes, 'No, no way,' She takes very calculated risks, which I respect and is something that I can learn from. She loves life, but I think is not really interested in terrifying herself."

But Orlando joked that he is starting to see a lot of his own adventurous qualities within Daisy already.

He said: "Daisy is only three-and-a-half but I see, I see a little of the screw loose qualities I remember her climbing stairs and thinking, 'Wow, she's preparing for something.' Because as soon as she could walk she learns to climb."