Kelly Osbourne has insisted that she did not take Ozempic to lose weight.

The 39-year-old reality star - who is the daughter of Hollywood couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne - simply changed her diet to shed 85 pounds, while her mother has admitted to taking the infamous injection to lose weight.

Kelly told US TV show 'Extra: "I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took Ozempic."

The former 'Osbournes' star - who has 16-month-old Sidney with Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson - recalled having gestational diabetes during her pregnancy and had to lose weight in an attempt to stop developing the endocrine disease at some point.

She added: "I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during the pregnancy otherwise I was at a higher risk of getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and rapidly lost weight."

Ozempic was initially intended as a Type 2 diabetes medication prescribed to manage blood glucose levels but it was later found to cause weight loss through appetite suppression but former 'America's Got Talent' judge Sharon, 71, quickly warned others against its use after rapidly losing 42lbs.

She told the MailOnline: “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny.

“I’m under 100 lbs, and I don’t want to be.”

Sharon also warned: “Be careful what you wish for.”

She started using Ozempic, which is used to treat diabetics, in December 2022 but has been “off it for a while now”.

Sharon added: “My warning is don’t give it to teenagers. It’s just too easy.

“You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42lbs and I can’t afford to lose any more.”