David Nicholls "chickened out" of putting a sex scene in 'One Day'.

The 57-year-old author wrote the best-selling romance novel - which was adapted into the hit Netflix series - but didn't include any intimate passages because he felt "bashful" in doing so.

He told The Saturday Times: "'One Day' should have had a sex scene, but I chickened out. It’s bad, isn’t it? I’ve always struggled and got a little bashful writing them. It feels to me like a very extreme change of gear."

The 'Starter For Ten' author served as executive producer on the global series - which follows a young couple who spend the night together on 15 July 1988, knowing they must go their separate ways the next day - but teased that his next novel actually includes some physicality, as he joked that it is probably going to be the "closest" he ever gets to writing something erotic.

He said: "It's probably the closest I’m going to get to an erotic novel. It’s not exactly great erotic writing, but they make out."

The series has been watched by 15.2 million people since its release in February, and the streamer is now said to be looking to adapt the author’s new book, ‘You Are Here’, which is set for release on 23 April.

An industry insider told the Daily Mirror: “Netflix bosses knew they were on to a winner with ‘One Day’.

“They are in the process of signing a new deal for David’s next release, which promises to be just as much of a tear jerker.”

‘One Day’ stars Ambika Mod, 28, and Leo Woodall, 27, as Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, and follows the pair as their relationship develops after meeting for the first time on their final day at the University of Edinburgh in 1988.

Despite the show being incredibly successful, Ambika admitted she was initially reluctant agreeing to play Emma, as the ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ actress “didn’t see” herself in the role.

She told Netflix: “I just didn’t see myself in that role, to be honest. It took well into the shoot for me to convince myself that it was the right call for me to be there doing that.”