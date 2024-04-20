Kandi Burruss learned about her divorce rumours from her daughter.

The 47-year-old star is married to producer Todd Tucker but has Riley, 21, from her previous relationship with Russell Spencer and quashed rumours that a split was on the cards by noting that the first thing she heard about it was when it trended online.

Kandi told Us Weekly: "Riley actually sent it to me. She was like, ‘Why do people keep saying that y’all about to get divorced?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know' I think it came from Todd and I on his YouTube.

"We were doing this thing called Todd and the Glam Squad where I would get my hair and makeup done [and] he would sit and we would talk about hot topics or relationship issues."

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star - who has Tucker, seven, and three-year-old Blaze with Todd has 27-year-old Kaela from a previous relationship - added that she and her husband are so "passionate" when they have a debate and that fans are always picking up on the slightest things to speculate that they have split.

She said: "We’re passionate when we go back and forth. I think people kind of mistook that to say we were angry with each other. But we’re [just] debating the topic. We’re going back and forth about this. I’ve been like that my whole life. As soon as we have a back and forth, I can walk out the room and be like, ‘OK, now what are we doing next?’ Whereas I guess to somebody that’s watching it, they are thinking that it’s more than that.

"Today I do [have my ring on]. But they’ll be like, ‘Why doesn’t she have on her ring?’ I hardly ever have it on. He always has his on. If he doesn’t have it on — then it’s going to be a problem. That’s going to be a problem."