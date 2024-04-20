Jacob Anderson worried he’d get “lazy” if he signed up for a second season of ‘Interview with the Vampire’.

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ actor portrays vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac in AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel and though he is set to appear in a new set of episodes from next month, he admitted he had some reservations because of how easily “bored” he is.

He told the new issue of Head Above the Clouds magazine: "I get bored easily.

“So, regarding the idea of returning, I was slightly worried I'd get lazy or complacent.”

But the 33-year-old singer-and-actor is fascinated by the subject of immortality explored in the show, and he’s found ways to relate to his character.

He explained: “I realised that Louis is quite different in lots of different ways. I think the series is extremely human.

“To me, vampires are just the most heightened version of humanity. They feel everything, just tenfold hundredfold.

“Forever, it is a long time to sit in feelings. I love that about immortality and endurance. Life is all about endurance.

“It was one of the big things with Louis that I think I fell in love with. My version is that void of not feeling anything like that. It's extremities of like of high and low and how exhausting that feels, and you're trapped in that with seemingly no way out. Eternity is a long time.

“I guess Louis reminds me of some of the darker times I've had in my life and in my head but just stretched out.”

Jacob finds acting 2different” now to the early days of his career because he is no longer trying to “protect” himself as much.

He said: “It's not easier necessarily, but it's different.

“I think I used to approach it quite differently from how I do now. I think I used to put less of myself into acting because the characters were so far away from me.

“It was probably because it was more of a protection thing."

HATC Issue 15 is out now online and in print.