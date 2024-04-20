Debi Mazar regrets turning down a role in 'The Wedding Singer'.

The 59-year-old actress was offered the role of Holly Sullivan, cousin and friend to lead character Julia Sullivan (Drew Barrymore) in the 1998 romantic comedy but revealed she rejected it, which she still regrets.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I wanted to do 'The Wedding Singer', and I got the part, and I was so excited because I really was such a huge fan of Adam [Sandler]. And then my agent said, you know, ‘Don’t do it, you’re not getting paid the right amount of money.’ And I was like, wait, what?"

Debi explained she dropped out "only because my agent told me, ‘Just, just hang on, don’t do it'."

Christine Taylor went on to play the role of Holly and Debi said: "I regret it to this day. I [said sorry] to Adam Sandler, I said, ‘Oh my God, I was so young. My agent told me the wrong information.’ I ended up firing my agent after that, obviously. And so I’m happy for you [Taylor]. To this day I have such regret, because I so wanted to do that movie, and I just was young and made a stupid decision.”

'The Wedding Singer', directed by Frank Coraci, follows a wedding singer, Robbie (Sandler), in 1985 as he goes through the breakdown of his own relationship before falling for waitress Julia, who is engaged.